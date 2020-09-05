Kazakhstan adds 89 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 83 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the overall statistics over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Of 89, 21 are asymptomatic cases.

East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city have reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases. 10 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 symptom-free cases have been registered in Almaty city, 5 (2) – in Akmola region, 2 (1) - in Almaty region, 9 (4) - in Atyrau region, 4 (2) – in Zhambyl region, 2 (0) – in West Kazakhstan region, 8 (3) – in Karaganda region, 3 (0) – in Kostanay region, 4 (1) – in Pavlodar region, 7 (1) – in North Kazakhstan region, and 6 (3) – in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Kazakhstan has recorded 106,121 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of 106,121, 98,585 patients have recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 has killed 1,588 people countrywide.

