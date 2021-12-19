Kazakhstan adds almost 500 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded a total of 494 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Karaganda registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 93. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, with 88 new COVID-19 cases. North Kazakhstan region added 72 fresh daily infections, Kazinform informed





63 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 59 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 29 – in Almaty city, 19 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Almaty region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.





Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 982,475.





As earlier reported, 8,884,288 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.





8,339,523 people are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.











