Kazakhstan adds over 270 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

The number of new coronavirus-like pneumonia cases has totaled 274 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

68 patients have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and one person has died.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 37,205 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 37,205, 28,616 people have beat the disease. It has claimed 396 lives countrywide.





