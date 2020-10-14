Kazakhstan adds over 70 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 74 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 108,831, the coronavirus2020.kz reports.
Two regions of Kazakhstan have reported the biggest number of cases – both East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions detected 11 cases.
5 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 5 – in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Akmola region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Mangistau region, 6 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.
Of 108,831, 104,041 patients in Kazakhstan have been released from the coronavirus treatment after making full recoveries. The novel coronavirus has claimed 1,746 lives nationwide.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
