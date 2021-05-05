Kazakhstan adopts measures to prevent imported COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has adopted new measures to prevent COVID-19 cases imported from abroad.

At a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that given the worsening COVID-19 situation in India registering up to 400 thousand cases per day additional measures have been adopted to prevent imported COVID-19 variants circulating in the country.

According to him, people arriving in Kazakhstan, including from third states, who have travelled in India within the last 14 days are eligible to isolation at home for 14 days despite being tested negative for or vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also added that the scale-up of the Ashyq program to cover all the regions of Kazakhstan has been achieved, with around 3 thousand participants and 650 thousand users registered. The program helped to detect 900 people infected with COVID-19 and 700 contacts.

Notably, the country has lifted some restrictions for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.