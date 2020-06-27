Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan put on list of fast coronavirus spread

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have been put on the list of countries with fast spread of coronavirus, reports Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been recorded in Europe while many countries have been easing the quarantine measures. According to Hans Kluge, Director of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe, the most significant surge was recorded in 11 countries, including Armenia, Sweden and Moldova. (...) Later, WHO named all 11 listed states including Azerbaijan, Northern Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Kosovo," reads the statement.

Kluge said he had been talking for weeks about the risk of a new outbreak, while countries are adjusting quarantine measures.

In some European countries this risk has become a reality - over the past two weeks the number of new cases has increased in 30 countries. In 11 of these countries, the accelerated transmission of the virus has led to a very significant outbreak, which, if not taken under control, will again put healthcare systems on the brink, " he added.

He said around 20 000 new coronavirus cases are daily recorded in Europe.





As reporter before, Kazakhstan has added 465 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, a 2.4% increase compared to Thursday.





67 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 54 – in East Kazakhstan region, 46 – in Karaganda region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Shymkent city, 25 – in Kostanay region, 25 – in Pavlodar region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in Akmola region, 23 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Turkestan region, 19 – in Almaty city, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in Almaty region, 15 – in North Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, and 6 in Mangistau region. In total, the number of coronavirus infection cases has climbed to 19,750 in Kazakhstan. 12,220 people have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery.





The novel virus has claimed 140 lives across the country.





Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan.





Four coronavirus-infected persons including a man born in 1971 in Akmola region, women aged 62 and 43 and a man, born in 1979, in the city of Almaty. Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan have reached 140.





































This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.