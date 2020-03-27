Kazakhstan appoints new chief state health inspector

Aizhan Yesmagambetova has been appointed today the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan, the Healthcare Ministry's official spokesperson informs.

Prior to the appointment she headed the public healthcare policy department of the Healthcare Ministry.

Born on April 5, 1972 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute.

In 2013-2014 worked as the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Zhandarbek Bekshin stepped down form office of the chief state health inspector of Kazakhstan.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.