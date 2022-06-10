Система Orphus

Kazakhstan bans export of certain types of timber

09.06.2022, 12:10 2361
Kazakhstan bans export of certain types of timber
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan has imposed ban on export of certain types of timber to prevent illegal re-export of timber from its territory, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Finance State Revenue Committee. 
 
The ban was imposed by the order of Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of June 7, 2022 No322 "On some issues of regulation of the export types of timber" which entered into force on June 8, 2022.
 
 The order will be valid for the period of 6 months and prohibits export of timber from Kazakhstan (with codes EAEU CN of FEA 4401, 4403, 4404, 4406 and 4407" except for EAEU CN of FEA 4406910000 "Wooden treated sleepers for railway or tram tracks".
 
 The previous order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development as of November 23, 2021 lost effect on June 7, 2021.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstanis’ digital literacy level at 85.3%.

09.06.2022, 16:00 1966
Kazakhstanis’ digital literacy level at 85.3%.
Images | phonoteka.org
The level of digital literacy among Kazakhstani population aged 6 and over improved from 82% in 2020 to 85.3% in 2021. In 2018 this indicator was at 77.3% only, Kazinform learnt from Energyprom.kz.
 
 Provision of households with laptops reduced from 54.7% in 2020 to 52.8% in 2021. Their number per 1,000 people reduced from 170 to 164.
 
 In regional breakdown the highest digital literacy level is observed in Nur-Sultan - 94.6%. Then come Almaty region (89.3%) and Almaty city (88.9%). The worst results are recorded in North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions– 76.5% and 76.8%, respectively. 
 
The target set in Digital Kazakhstan 2018-2022 program was to raise the population’s digital literacy level to 81.5% in 2021 (the program lost its effect to date). North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions did not reach the goals set. 
 
The average level of digital literacy among the population aged from 6 to 74 in 2021 made 87.3%. Unfortunately, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions did not achieve the target set at 81.5%. Their digital literacy indicators were 80.2% and 79.2%, respectively.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President approves rules for maslikhat deputies to appoint heads of regions and cities

08.06.2022, 17:35 7946
President approves rules for maslikhat deputies to appoint heads of regions and cities
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to establish rules for deputies of maslikhats in regions or cities of republican importance and capital to give their consent to appoint governors and mayors of cities of republican importance and capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Decree takes effect on the day of its official publication.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kairat Nurtai appointed as special representative of Kazakh President at Baikonur

07.06.2022, 21:01 16821
Kairat Nurtai appointed as special representative of Kazakh President at Baikonur
Images | vk.com / Administration of the city of Baikonur
By order of the Kazakh President Kairat Nurtai was named a special representative of the Kazakh President at the Baikonur complex, Kazinform cites Akorda. Kairat Nurtai was born in 1982 in Karamakshinsk district, Kyzylorda region. 
 
He graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, Konayev University, and received his Master's degree from the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the Russian President. 
 
His professional career began as a leading specialist at the Civil Service Staffing Department of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs. In 2005 and 2006 he was a leading specialist at the oil industry department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan. 
 
Between 2006 and 2014, he was a senior, head expert, consultant, and sector head at the Office of the Kazakh President. In 2014 and 2015, he served as a state inspector at the public control and territorial and organizational work department of the Kazakh President Administration. 
 
In 2015 and 2018, he was Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city. In 2018 and 2019, he served as First Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city. In July 2021 he worked as Governor of Karamakshinsk district, Kyzylorda region.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev gives instructions on Accounts Committee's transformation

07.06.2022, 18:00 16921
Tokayev gives instructions on Accounts Committee's transformation
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairwoman of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of the audit of the use of targeted transfers allocated from the National Fund as part of which 20 facilities worth KZT290bn are covered. The spending of the funds to the tune of KZT2.2trl allocated from the National Fund in different areas was analyzed.
 
 The President gave instructions regarding the issue of transforming the Accounts Committee into a Higher Audit Chamber.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

77.18% of voters support constitutional amendments – Central Election Commission

07.06.2022, 15:00 16611
77.18% of voters support constitutional amendments – Central Election Commission
The Central Election Commission has announced the final results of the referendum on constitutional amendments held June 5 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 "77.18% of voters or 6,163,516 people backed the amendments, that comprises an absolute majority in each of 17 regions", Chairman of the CEC Nurlan Abdirov said. 
 

The total number of people being eligible to vote at the referendum made 11,734,642. 68.05% of them or 7,985,769 people cast their votes. Thus, the referendum can be considered valid," he noted.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan, China resume biweekly flights

07.06.2022, 14:15 16731
Kazakhstan, China resume biweekly flights
Kazakhstan and China will resume regular flights, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global situation. Due to mutual partnership and support we are successfully fighting the pandemic. Beginning from June 1, Kazakhstan and China will resume regular flights", Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said at the meeting with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi. 

 
He added that the flights will be operated twice a week by Air Astana and Cеhina Southern Airlines.
 
 "Besides, our countries closely cooperate within the UN, CICA, SCO and other international and regional organizations," noted the Kazakh Minister.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President receives veteran of Interior Ministry Kairbek Suleimenov

06.06.2022, 21:45 20261
Kazakh President receives veteran of Interior Ministry Kairbek Suleimenov
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Statesman and veteran of the Internal Affairs body Kairbek Suleimenov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
 During the meeting, Kairbek Suleimenov shared his vision for further prospects of the development of the law enforcement system and civil society, including within the full large-scale reforms in the country. He also made a number of proposals on the fight against corruption.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Strengthening human rights and freedoms protection system to be continued - Kazakh President

06.06.2022, 21:05 19126
Strengthening human rights and freedoms protection system to be continued - Kazakh President
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
We need to review the legislation that has contributed to the concentration of the country's economic resources in the hands of a small group of individuals and provided them with excessive preferences, Kazakh President Kasssym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 "In accordance with my decree, an interdepartmental commission on the return of funds illegally withdrawn from the country and the return of illegally privatized assets to state ownership has been established. We will continue our policy of comprehensively strengthening the system of protecting human rights and freedoms," said the Head of State in his televised address.
 
 "As part of the legal reform, the Constitutional Court will be re-established. It is necessary to introduce a mechanism for prompt response to its rulings so that citizens feel the benefits of this very important institution. In the New and Fair Kazakhstan, there is no place for police brutality, incompetent prosecutors and biased judges," said the Kazakh President.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read