Kazakhstan calls for volunteers to test coronavirus vaccine

Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told about the progress of trials of Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19.

Pre-clinical trials were successful. Kazakhstani vaccine is on a par with foreign analogues," he stressed.

He also reminded that the country’s scientists were voluntarily exposed to vaccines. "More than a month has passed. They are monitored constantly. We see today efficiency and effectiveness of the country’s vaccine."

The Kazakh scientists proceed to the first phase of clinical trials of the vaccine. Volunteers are called to test the coronavirus vaccine.

As earlier reported, on August 1 the second Kazakhstani vaccine was successfully registered on the WHO official website as the candidate vaccine. On July 26, five developers of the vaccine voluntarily got vaccinated. Mid-October it is planned to start the second phase of clinical trials on 200 volunteers up to the WHO requirements. It should be completed this December.

