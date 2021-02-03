Kazakhstan chief med officer and vice minister vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine

The chief medical officer of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov and the vice minister of health Azhar Giniyat were vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Sputnik V vaccine.





On February 1, mass vaccination of the population started in Kazakhstan.





Representatives of the Ministry of Health - chief sanitary doctor Yerlan Kiyasov and Vice Minister Azhar Giniyat - were among the first vaccinated in one of Nur-Sultan polyclinics.





As a reminder, on January 31, Kazakhstan received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine.





“On behalf of the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a voluntary vaccination campaign Sputnik V will start in Kazakhstan on February 1. On the basis of the previously reached agreements, the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex has delivered the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines to the country," the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said.





























