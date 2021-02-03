Kazakhstan chief med officer and vice minister vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine

On February 1, mass vaccination of the population started in Kazakhstan.
Representatives of the Ministry of Health - chief sanitary doctor Yerlan Kiyasov and Vice Minister Azhar Giniyat - were among the first vaccinated in one of Nur-Sultan polyclinics.
As a reminder, on January 31, Kazakhstan received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine.
“On behalf of the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a voluntary vaccination campaign Sputnik V will start in Kazakhstan on February 1. On the basis of the previously reached agreements, the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex has delivered the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines to the country," the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said.
Source: KazTAG/ Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.