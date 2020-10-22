Kazakhstan confirms 115 new COVID-19 cases

115 more COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.





Of 115 recent cases, 13 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 12 - in Almaty city, 3 - in Shymkent city, 6 - in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 4 - in Almaty region, 10 - in Atyrau region, 18 - in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 5 - in West Kazakhstan region, 16 - in Karaganda region, 5 - in Kostanay region, 1 - in Kyzylorda region, 11 – in Pavlodar region, and 8 - in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the country's COVID-19 caseload to 109,623.





28 Kazakhstanis died from coronavirus in a week (October 12-18), Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.





It is reported that from October 12 to October 18, 28 deaths from coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan:





- Nur-Sultan - 1;





- Almaty - 4;





- Shymkent - 1;





- West Kazakhstan region - 3;





- East Kazakhstan region - 13;





- North Kazakhstan region - 1;





- Kostanay region - 1;





- Atyrau region - 2;





- Mangystau region - 1;





- Karaganda region - 1.





In total, 1796 deaths were registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan.









