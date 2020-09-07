Kazakhstan confirms 3 more deaths, 423 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 423 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 3 deaths, while 83 recovered, coronavirus2020.kz. informs.

Since August 1 the coronavirus tally the countrywide climbed to 27,623, death toll rose to 313, while the number of recoveries hit 5,957.





Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 76 more coronavirus cases, including 31 showing no clinical symptoms. As a result the country’s total coronavirus caseload rose to 106,301.









