Kazakhstan confirms 4,028 coronavirus cases

As of 06:35 p.m. May 4, 40 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Out of which 26 cases were in Almaty, 1 in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Akmola region, 6 in Almaty region, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of coronavirus cases the countrywide rose to 4,028. The most of cases were detected in Nur-Sultan up to 701, 1,317 in Almaty.

















