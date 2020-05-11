Kazakhstan confirms 4,794 coronavirus cases

41 more coronavirus-positive cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, including 10 in Nur-Sultan, 15 in Almaty, 4 in Zhambyl region, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in Atyrau region, coronavirus2020.kz reports.
As a result the number of those infected in Kazakhstan grew to 4,794.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
