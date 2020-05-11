Kazakhstan confirms 4,794 coronavirus cases

41 more coronavirus-positive cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, including 10 in Nur-Sultan, 15 in Almaty, 4 in Zhambyl region, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in Atyrau region, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





As a result the number of those infected in Kazakhstan grew to 4,794.

































This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.