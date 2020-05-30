Kazakhstan confirms 9,932 coronavirus cases

Over 350 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The daily growth rate increased by 3.7% as 356 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in the country, including 84 in Almaty city, 51 in West Kazakhstan region, 48 in Nur-Sultan city, 40 in Mangistau region, 34 in Karaganda region, 32 in Shymkent city, 23 in East Kazakhstan region, 21 in Atyrau region, 7 in Almaty region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Pavlodar region, 3 in Zhambyl region, and 2 in Akmola region.





The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 9,932 cases, including 1,868 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 2,462 cases in Almaty city, 762 cases in Shymkent city, 151 cases in Akmola region, 304 cases in Aktobe region, 326 cases in Almaty region, 980 cases in Atyrau region, 97 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 365 cases in Zhambyl region, 544 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 788 cases in Karaganda region, 136 cases in Kostanay region, 330 cases in Kyzylorda region, 217 cases in Mangistau region, 197 cases in Pavlodar region, 51 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 354 cases in Turkestan region.





4,900 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 37 people have died in Kazakhstan.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.