Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rises to 8

Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Elzhan Birtanov has announced.

Two more coronavirus infected patients were registered this morning. A woman, born in 1959, was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital of Almaty city. She is the wife of a previously hospitalized patient diagnosed with COVID-19," said Yelzhan Birtanov at a briefing in the Ministry of Health.

He added that the second coronavirus positive patient is a man born in 1995. The day before, the young man came to Almaty from Seoul by plane.

