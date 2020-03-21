Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rises to 8

Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Elzhan Birtanov has announced.
Two more coronavirus infected patients were registered this morning. A woman, born in 1959, was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital of Almaty city. She is the wife of a previously hospitalized patient diagnosed with COVID-19," said Yelzhan Birtanov at a briefing in the Ministry of Health.
He added that the second coronavirus positive patient is a man born in 1995. The day before, the young man came to Almaty from Seoul by plane.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.