Kazakhstan considering vaccinating children against CVI

Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of vaccinating children against coronavirus infection. Aizhan Yesmagambetova, the head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Healthcare Ministry, announced this at the CCS briefing.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently used to vaccinate children over the age of 12. Therefore, we are considering the possibility of vaccinating children. There are almost two million children aged 12-18 in Kazakhstan, quite a large number. Unfortunately, today we state that children fall ill more often. And we also face the task of protecting not only adults, but children too," the speaker said.

According to her, children will be vaccinated only with the permission of their parents or official guardians.

Yesterday, the Healthcare Ministry informed that an agreement had been reached on the vaccine supply in the 4th quarter of this year. Negotiations have been going on since March. A number of requirements were presented to Kazakhstan, and these requirements, are stringent enough," Yesmagambetova added.

Confidentiality agreements are being made with companies that supply vaccines, she went on to say, Pfizer is no exception, so a number of questions cannot be answered.





