Kazakhstan continues to fight deep freeze

Disturbed weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 7. Parts of the west, southwest and east of the country will see precipitation. Blizzard, stiff wind, foggy and slippery conditions will persist countrywide, Kazhydromet informs.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

Blizzard is expected to hit Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists predict that bitter frost will grip Almaty, Karaganda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, parts of Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

