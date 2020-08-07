Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll rises to 1,058

Within the period of July 27-August 2, 265 more people have died in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus infection, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.
The coronavirus-infected persons have died in: Akmola region - 8, Almaty region -12, Atyrau region - 7, West Kazakhstan region - 14, East Kazakhstan region - 38, Aktobe region - 9, Zhambyl region - 15, Karaganda region - 49, Kostanay region - 5, Kyzylorda region - 1, Mangistau region - 7, Pavlodar region - 5, North Kazakhstan region - 2, Turkestan region - 3, Nur-Sultan - 29, Almaty - 53, Shymkent - 8. In total, 1,058 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
