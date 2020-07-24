Kazakhstan coronavirus tally rose to 75,153

Another 1,685 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Over the past day, 1685 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan. Of these, 743 were without clinical manifestations," the message says.





By-the- region situation (general / asymptomatic):





- Nur-Sultan - 213/103;





- Almaty - 241/134;





- Shymkent - 38/10;





- Akmola region - 54/28;





- Aktobe region - 50/30;





- Almaty region - 54/27;





- Atyrau region - 109/65;





- East Kazakhstan region - 238/115;





- Zhambyl region - 42/23;





- West Kazakhstan region - 87/44;





- Karaganda region - 175/79;





- Kostanay region - 54/17;





- Kyzylorda region - 115/34;





- Mangystau region - 49/18;





- Pavlodar region - 68/6;





- North Kazakhstan region - 82/4;





- Turkestan region - 16/6.





In total, 75,153 cases have been identified in the country.

