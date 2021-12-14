Kazakhstan creates Eco Tourism Association

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the average pension in Kazakhstan for September 2021.

According to the MLSPP, from January to November 2021, about 750.8 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget to pay the basic pension, solidarity pension payments - 1 trillion 696.4 billion tenge, Kazpravda.kz reports.

In November 2021, more than 221.2 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for pension payments, 68 billion tenge - for the payment of a basic pension, and 153.2 billion tenge - a solidarity pension.

As of December 1, 2021, the number of pensioners is more than 2 million 233 thousand people.

The average size of pension payments (taking into account the basic pension payment) as of December 1, 2021 amounted to 99,726 tenge.

As a reminder, from July 1, 2018, the state basic pension payment is assigned to each recipient individually, taking into account his length of service in the pension system.

At the same time, the length of service in the pension system includes the length of service worked out in the solidarity system as of January 1, 1998, as well as the periods for which mandatory pension contributions (hereinafter referred to as MPC) were paid.