Kazakhstan decided to abandon purchase of AstraZeneca vaccine

Kazakhstan has stopped negotiations on the supply of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus. Yerkhat Iskaliev, the chairman of the board of SK-Pharmacia LLP, announced this at a briefing in the CCS.





Negotiations on AstraZeneca have been terminated because there is too much negativity around the vaccine. Negotiations are constantly underway on Pfizer, but there are no delivery schedules. Certain requirements are also set for it," Iskaliev said.





It should be noted that earlier the head of SK-Pharmacia LLP said when Kazakhstanis will be able to get vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac.













