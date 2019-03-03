Kazakhstan Disneyland to appear in Borovoe

From May, in the Shchuchinsk-Borovoe resort zone, construction works will begin on the creation of the Kazakhstan Disneyland "Burabay-land", that will not have analogues in Central Asia. It was said by head pf the contact centre "Burabay damu" Azamat Baimukanov at a press tour in Akmola region.





According to the head of the centre, from in the Shchuchinsk-Borovoe resort zone, on the initiative of the head of state a thematic park "The Kazakhstan Lapland’ has functioned since 2012.





That is one of the unique products of the tourism sector in wintertime. We work on the "Four season" program. We will develop the site further. From May 1 we will held reconstruction. There will be reorganization and it will be carry the name of an entertainment park "Burabay land," he said.





According to him, it will be the same as Disneyland.





It will be our Kazakhstan Disneyland. There will be many entertainment sites: carousels, circus sites. It will be very interesting not only for children, but also for adults," he said.





At the same time, the expert noted that it was planned to develop ethno-tours by the summer.





We prepare the site where the tourist can see the way to prepare the national drink of kumys, shubat. He will taste and know their treatment qualities. In addition, we prepare such sites as "Polyana Ablaikhana" (Ablai Khan’s site), where a unique museum at the EXPO type will be created. Everything will be in a 3D format, one will put on glasses and get familiarized with culture of our people," the speaker said.





It should be noted that the Kazakhstan Lapland was created similar with Lapland, that is in Switzerland. The Burabay-land will not have analogues in Central Asia.





We created the project similar with Finland. That is the real Lapland. It was reduced, our national colour was introduced, but the concept remained the same. The Burabay-land will not have analogues in Central Asia. It is going to be a unique project," he said.





He also informed that the interest of tourists for various states to the Shchuchinsk-Borovoe resort zone increases with every year. Only in February, Borovoe was visited by more than 20 states, including India, Turkey, the near abroad and, the CIS countries, Germany, France and Italy.









