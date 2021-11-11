Kazakhstan entered list of 20 states with most polluted air

Kazakhstan has entered the top twenty states in which the air is so polluted that it poses a health hazard, reports Aqicn.org.
The national average air pollution level was estimated at 131 points, which means that it "can have an effect on a particularly sensitive group of people". At the same time, satisfactory air quality was observed in Nur-Sultan (56) and Ust-Kamenogorsk (69), unhealthy for sensitive groups - in Temirtau (90) and Aktau (89), unhealthy for all population groups - in Shymkent (155) and the village Otegen Batyr (171), very unhealthy, dangerous to health - in Burunday (204) and Almaty (214).
Source: KazTAG
