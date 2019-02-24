Kazakhstan faces coldest winter in 7 years

Abnormally cold weather has sneaked into all regions of Kazakhstan this week, 24.kz reports.

Meteorologists say that residents of western Kazakhstan are the luckiest since mercury has dropped only to -15°C.

However, those residing in the east, center and especially north of the country had to bundle up this morning. Those parts of the country saw an extreme dip in temperature of -45°C.

Southern Kazakhstan is to be battered by cold snap as well with thermometers dipping to -30°C. Meteorologists warn that the drop in temperature will be accompanied by heavy snowfalls, blizzards, foggy and icy conditions.

Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has already admitted that Kazakhstan is facing the coldest winter in seven years.

As for the last year, January was the coldest month with mercury dropping to -38°C.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.