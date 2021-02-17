Kazakhstan failed to produce toilet bowls

Linoleum, wallpaper and sanitary faience are not produced in Kazakhstan, said Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

To determine the need, an analysis of the building materials market has been carried out for key 24 positions (reinforced concrete products, dry mixes, linoleum, wall paper, sanitary ware, wall blocks, thermal insulation bricks, profiled sheets, plastic pipes and others) (...) domestic enterprises already provide about 50% (thermal insulation, profiled sheets, plastic pipes and others), meanwhile, there is no production of three items - linoleum, wallpaper, sanitary ware," he said.

He noted that domestic manufacturers fully cover the needs of the domestic market for 10 commodity items (reinforced concrete products, dry mixes, wall blocks, bricks and others).













