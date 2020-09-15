Kazakhstan Health Minister elected chairman of WHO Regional Committee session

Kazakhstan’s Health Minister, Aleksey Tsoi was elected chairman of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Ministry’s press service reporting.

With the support of the international community, the World Health Organization, in cooperation with all countries, we continue to fight against COVID-19. The situation in Kazakhstan has stabilized, but in the event of increase in coronavirus infection cases, a number of measures are provided: hospital beds, necessary medicines and other resources. Our doctors are ready to provide assistance to the population," Tsoi told a regular session of the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

The 70th session of the WHO Regional Office for Europe will last 2 days. During this time, ministers of health and other high-level representatives of the 53 WHO member states in the European Region, as well as representatives of partner organizations and civil society, will discuss many health issues. These include response to the COVID-19 pandemic, lessons learned and the new European agenda for health promotion 2020–2025.





