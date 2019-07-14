Kazakhstan hosts Steppe Eagle 2019 international peacekeeping exercise

Photo: Kazakh MFA's press service

The official closing ceremony of the Steppe Eagle international peacekeeping exercise was held at the Ili training complex under the command of Major General Timur Dandybayev, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Defence. Senior representatives of military and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan also attended the ceremony, the Kazakh MFA's press service informs.

As part of the exercise, military personnel from the United Kingdom, India, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, United States, and Uzbekistan jointly worked out various elements of peacekeeping operations.

The tasks included serving at checkpoints, escorting and convoying humanitarian supplies, negotiating with the local population, patrolling areas, clearing mined fields and roads, cleaning and providing water and carrying out first aid treatment.

The exercise has been conducted since 2003 in order to improve the peacekeeping skills of the military personnel in the course of performing joint theoretical and practical tasks.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.