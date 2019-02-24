Kazakhstan intends to introduce speedcubing classes

According to KazTAG, Kazakhstan plans to introduce Rubik's Cube classes. At the present time, the introduction of the extra class is being considered.
At the present moment, we are negotiating with the Education Ministry to massively introduce Rubik’s Cube extra classes for children’s development. Now the entire world observes the active trend and demand for speedcubing as this intellectual sport is essential for young people as chess and robotics. Speedcubing has long proved as key in developing children’s logic and numeracy," said Arman Mashimov, the head of the KSF Federation.
Source: BNews.kz
