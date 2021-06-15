Kazakhstan is going to build one-way bypass roads to combat traffic jams in large cities

picture: rus.azattyq-ruhy.kz
This is the problem of all large cities - Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent. Large metropolitan areas have a large labor market, banking sector, and business development. Therefore, many citizens living near these large metropolitan areas travel to the city every morning, work, and come back in the evening. At the same time, the load on the road infrastructure increases dramatically. Over 20 years, the number of vehicles has increased by 3.5 times. But the road infrastructure in these cities cannot expand. There are communications, there are narrow intersections, and there are residential buildings. Therefore now we are going to create one-way traffic on bypass roads," Turgumbayev said.
Source: KazTAG
