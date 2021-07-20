Kazakhstan is ranked 48th in the list of states with worst air pollution index

picture: 24.kz

Kazakhstan has been ranked the 48th on the list of states with the worst air pollution index, Kazhydromet said.

The EPA world map reports the actual concentrations of air pollutants in Kazakhstan in real-time, which change depending on the update of the data on the measuring sensors (from several minutes to an hour). On July 18, Kazakhstan ranks 48th in the top 10 states with the worst air pollution index," the report says.

According to Kazhydromet, this rating is compiled every day. Data from more than ten thousand stations around the world are taken as a basis.













