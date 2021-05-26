Kazakhstan launches flights to Montenegro from June 9

Flights to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, will be operated on a new comfortable Airbus 321LR on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Nur-Sultan, and on Thursdays and Sundays from Almaty," the Air Astana press service informed.
According to the summer schedule, flights from Nur-Sultan will be operated at 09:00 with arrival in Podgorica at 10:55 and back from Podgorica at 12:00 with arrival in Nur-Sultan at 21:20. Flights from Almaty will be operated at 07:30 with arrival in Podgorica at 10:25 and back from Podgorica at 11:30 with arrival in Almaty at 21:25. Local time is indicated everywhere.
The cost of tickets in both directions, taking into account taxes, in economy class - from 263,200 tenge and from 763,000 in business class. Reservations are available on the website of the airline airastana.com," it is informed.
Citizens of Kazakhstan do not need a visa for a short-term visit to Montenegro.
To enter Montenegro, passengers must have a PCR certificate with a negative result, issued no later than 72 hours before departure. The certificate is not required for children under 5, passengers with a positive IgG antibody test, issued no later than 30 days before the departure, and passengers who have completed a full course of vaccination against coronavirus with drugs approved in Montenegro, "the press service added.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
