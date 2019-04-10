Kazakhstan leads in the number of students studying in Russia

The number of Kazakh students studying in Russian education institutions is over 65 thousand, thus, according to the Social Studies Centre of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, Kazakh students lead in terms of foreign students studying in Russia, a website of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation informs.





Cities such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Omsk, and Tomsk are the most popular among Kazakh students.





Over half of Kazakh students opt for humanitarian specialties including pedagogy and journalism, 35% - technological specialties, and the rest go in for non-scientific subjects including medicine and pharmaceutics.





Over the last years, students from Kazakhstan tend to go in the demanded specialties such as IT, nano- or biotechnologies, as well as robotics.









