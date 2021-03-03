Kazakhstan marks Day of Gratitude

picture: inform.kz

Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Gratitude on March 1.





Established in 2016 at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Day is marked on the same day the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan was set up.





The county has been celebrating the Day of Gratitude for the sixth consecutive year by holding festive events.













