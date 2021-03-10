Kazakhstan military units raised on alarm

On the instructions of the President of the country - the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan is conducting a surprise check of the troops, the Ministry’s press service reported.





It is reported that the military units of the regional command "South" and the Airborne Assault Forces received a training signal last night and were put on alert.





The units will be transferred from Shymkent and Saryozek a few hundred kilometers to Zhambyl region, Matybulak range. The troops are transferred in combat vehicles, by aviation, and heavy armored vehicles are transported by rail and road transport," the message says.





Upon the arrival of units in the designated areas, they will be carrying out training and combat missions.













