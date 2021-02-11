COVID Digest: Kazakhstan moves to low-risk COVID-19 zone

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told about the coronavirus situation across the country.

The world reports a surge in coronavirus cases, more than 107 mln coronavirus cases were recorded as of today in 221 countries of the globe. 2.3 mln people died. As of February 10, Kazakhstan confirmed 198,086 coronavirus-positive and 48,388 coronavirus-negative cases. 179, 277 coronavirus-positive and 37,988 coronavirus-negative people recovered," he told the briefing.

26% or 5,438 beds, 352 intensive care beds are occupied.

The Minister added that this week Kazakhstan moved from the moderate-risk to low-risk zone of coronavirus transmission. West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan moved from the high-risk to moderate-risk coronavirus zone. Atyrau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions moved to the low-risk zone. As of today Akmola, Pavlodar regions and Nur-Sultan city are in the coronavirus ‘red zone’. West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’.

Above 13,000 health workers get COVID-19 vaccine

Above 13,000 medical workers in Kazakhstan got Sputnik V vaccine," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

Pursuant to the task of the Kazakh President mass vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Vaccination started across the country, 778 vaccination rooms were opened, 166 of them work today. All vaccination rooms are equipped with necessary for cold chain. Above 9,000 medical workers were trained," the Minister said.

As of February 10 this year 13,301 people got vaccinated. Medical workers of infectious diseases hospitals, emergency medical services, and other high-risk groups of getting infection are the first in line to get shots.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1. Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Kazakhstan on December 21, 2020. It is expected to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first half of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Up to 10 mln Kazakhstanis will get Sputnik V vaccine at large. About 3,000 volunteers were vaccinated with domestic vaccine QazCovid-In within the 3 rd stage of clinical trials since December 25, 2020. Trials will complete at the close of March. QazCovid-In was given temporary registration for 9 months.

Number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 264 in Kazakhstan

25,991 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

As of February 10, out of 25,991 COVID-19 patients, 5,438 are being treated as in-patients and 20,553 as out-patients. 264 are being treated for severe COVID-19. 46 COVID-19 patients are said to be in critical condition. 45 are connected to ventilators.

Notably, the country has reported 1,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 1,233 recoveries in the last day.





Kazakhstan reports 1,053 COVID-19 cases over past day





1,053 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past day, pushing the total caseload to 198,086, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection.





The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Pavlodar region – 195, followed by Nur-Sultan city with 138. Akmola region has reported the third highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 95.





91 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city, 84 in West Kazakhstan region, 81 in Kostanay region, 78 in East Kazakhstan region, 69 in Karaganda region, 68 in North Kazakhstan region, 49 in Atyrau region, 48 in Almaty region, 17 in Shymkent city, 14 in Aktobe region, 10 in Zhambyl region, nine in Kyzylorda region, six in Turkestan region, and one in Mangistau region.





The country’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 198,086.





Kazakhstan adds 3 new deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia as death toll rises to 587





70 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.





The country has recorded 70 new cases of as well as 268 recoveries and three deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.





Kazakhstan’s total number of those affected by the COVID-19-like pneumonia has reached 48,388. 37,998 recovered from disease. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll has risen to 587.

















