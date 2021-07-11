Speaking during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoy informed Kazakhstan moves towards new model of medical care.





In accordance with international practice, it is envisaged to legislate the definitions of primary, secondary and tertiary medical care that will replace the morally outdated divisions by the forms and types of medical care, " Alexey Tsoy noted.





According to him, the code will reflect the normative aspects of the integrated model of medical care, the management program for major chronic diseases, a multidisciplinary approach in the treatment of patients.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.