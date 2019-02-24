Kazakhstan observes 22% increase in the number of foreign tourists

In the 1st half year of the present year, the number of tourist flows in Kazakhstan, and from the country, has considerably increased, So, the number of tourists from the country has risen by 7.1% year-by-year, and reached 5 million people, and that of tourists in Kazakhstan - by 21.8%, up to 4.2 million. In addition, domestic tourism also develops - a 7% increase, up to 2.4 million tourists, Energyprom.kz reports.





Hotels, motels, campsites and other accommodation places have provided services to 2.3 million tourists over the first half-year - by 4.8% more than in the previous year.





Despite a 0.1% decrease in their services.





Following the data of Howmuch.net, in 2017 tourists spent 1.788 million dollars in the country - the country ranks 78th out of 143. For comparison, the USA's revenue from international tourism that ranks 1st has reached 210.75 million dollars, and in Russian (34th) - 8.95 million dollars.





Over the six months of the present year, the number of hotels in the country has made up 3.2 thousand, that is by 10.8% more than in the previous year.





The number of beds in them has observed an 8.1% increase - up to 160 thousand.









