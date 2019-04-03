Kazakhstan plans to ban smoking in public sites

The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare introduced amendments to the Code 'On health of the people and healthcare system'.





Paragraph 5 of Article 159 'Prevention and restriction of tobacco and alcohol consumption' faced changes.





According to the Code, consumption of tobacco products is restricted in:





- education organizations, as well as in public sites;





- healthcare organizations;





- catering sites;





- cinemas, theaters, circuses, concert, observation and exhibition rooms, sports arenas and other indoor facilities designed for mass rest, including night clubs, discos.





- museums, libraries and lecture halls;





- in undisclosed locations, in trains and in ships;





- in airplanes, buses, micro buses during transporting passengers, trolleys, taxis and city's rail transports;





- in airports, train, bus and ferry terminals;





- in governmental agencies and organizations;





- in workplaces;





- porches.





Exceptions are specially allocated sites for smoking.









