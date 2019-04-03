Система Orphus

Kazakhstan plans to ban smoking in public sites

03.09.2018, 20:06 1013
The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare introduced amendments to the Code 'On health of the people and healthcare system'.

Paragraph 5 of Article 159 'Prevention and restriction of tobacco and alcohol consumption' faced changes.

According to the Code, consumption of tobacco products is restricted in:

- education organizations, as well as in public sites;

- healthcare organizations;

- catering sites;

- cinemas, theaters, circuses, concert, observation and exhibition rooms, sports arenas and other indoor facilities designed for mass rest, including night clubs, discos.

- museums, libraries and lecture halls;

- in undisclosed locations, in trains and in ships;

- in airplanes, buses, micro buses during transporting passengers, trolleys, taxis and city's rail transports;

- in airports, train, bus and ferry terminals;

- in governmental agencies and organizations;

- in workplaces;

- porches.

Exceptions are specially allocated sites for smoking.

Source: BNews.kz

