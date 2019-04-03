Kazakhstan plans to ban smoking in public sites

The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare introduced amendments to the Code 'On health of the people and healthcare system'.
Paragraph 5 of Article 159 'Prevention and restriction of tobacco and alcohol consumption' faced changes.
According to the Code, consumption of tobacco products is restricted in:
- education organizations, as well as in public sites;
- healthcare organizations;
- catering sites;
- cinemas, theaters, circuses, concert, observation and exhibition rooms, sports arenas and other indoor facilities designed for mass rest, including night clubs, discos.
- museums, libraries and lecture halls;
- in undisclosed locations, in trains and in ships;
- in airplanes, buses, micro buses during transporting passengers, trolleys, taxis and city's rail transports;
- in airports, train, bus and ferry terminals;
- in governmental agencies and organizations;
- in workplaces;
- porches.
Exceptions are specially allocated sites for smoking.
Source: BNews.kz
