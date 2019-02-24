Kazakhstan population census likely to be deferred to 2020

It is planned to postpone Kazakhstan's national population census until 2020, the press service of the Committee on Statistics of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy reports.

In Kazakhstan, the preparations for the 2020 population census started in 2017. According to the international procedures, the best periods for conducting censuses are the periods of the year when the population mobility is the lowest (autumn-winter season). That is, the period ensured the maximum chance for the most successful census in terms of population coverage and the quality of the data collected.

In this regard, in 2020, the most acceptable time for the census is February-March. In view of several organizational and instructive issues related to the preparations and the conduct of the national census, it was decided to hold the national population census of Kazakhstan at the beginning of 2020," the ministry's press service said.

Presently, the draft Government Resolution "On the National Population Census of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2020" is at the stage of approval by government agencies and local executive bodies, accredited organizations, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and it is available on the National Economy Ministry's website for discussion.

In case the draft resolution is approved and adopted, the national population census is planned to be held from 5th February through 5th March 2020," the press service informed.

