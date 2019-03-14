Kazakhstan presents previously unpublished photos of Chinghiz Aitmatov to Kyrgyz Culture Ministry

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism has received earlier unpublished photos of writer Chinghiz Aitmatov, CA-NEWS cities a press office of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.





According to a press office of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, Karim Kokrekbayev, deputy head of mission, has recently conveyed about Kazakh photo-journalist Rakhimbay Khanaly to Kyrgyz Culture Minister Azamat Zhamankulov, saying his family's archive has the previously unpublished photos of Chinghiz Aitmatov.





On the 90th anniversary of Chinghiz Aitmatov, these photos were digitalized, and put into an album, and presented them to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture.





Chinghiz Aitmatov had traveled a lot and participated in various events in diverse countries. Today, Kyrgyz specialists thoroughly collect any memories of Aitmatov, and the writer's photos as the spiritual heritage for younger generations. We hope these photos will supplement the great writer's heritage," they say in the Embassy.





As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will help Kyrgyzstan to digitalize the archive video materials, in turn, the neighboring state will share the papers relating to Kazakhstan.









