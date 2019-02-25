Система Orphus

Kazakhstan ranks among top 3 best for sightseeing in CIS

22.02.2019, 19:34 1432
TurStat analytical agency released the best excursion tourism places among Russia tourists across CIS.
 
Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia rank among the top 5 best countries for sightseeing among Russian tourists in CIS member states.
 
27% cast their votes for Belarus, 22% for Kazakhstan, 16% voted for Azerbaijan, 12% gave their votes for Uzbekistan and 9% for Armenia. 
 
According to TurStat, excursion tourism in CIS states, including cultural excursions, conducted trips and tourist tours accounts for more than three million trips and tours a year.
 
 
