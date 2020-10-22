Kazakhstan records 143 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI increased by another 143 per day, the operational HQ of the State Commission updating on the epidemiological situation in the country as at 00:00 of October 21.





Over the past day, 143 people with positive PCR for coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan," the update says.





Cases by regions:





Nur-Sultan - 29





Almaty - 13





Akmola region - 6





Aktobe region - 3





Almaty region - 14





Atyrau region - 11





East Kazakhstan region - 19





Zhambyl region - 3





West Kazakhstan region - 5





Karaganda region - 16





Kostanay region - 5





Mangystau region - 1





Pavlodar region - 10





North Kazakhstan region - 8





A total of 109,766 cases are on record in the country.













