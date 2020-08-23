Kazakhstan records 256 coronavirus cases per day

256 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan per day, Kazpravda.kz refers to Coronavirus2020.kz reporting.





Over the past day, 256 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan. Of these, 103 are without clinical signs," the update says.





By-the- region incidence (general / asymptomatic):





- Nur-Sultan - 8/3;





- Almaty - 32/6;





- Shymkent - 4/1;





- Akmola region - 14/8;





- Aktobe region - 6/4;





- Almaty region - 9/4;





- Atyrau region - 18/17;





- East Kazakhstan region - 31/8;





- Zhambyl region - 8/6;





- West Kazakhstan region - 17/9;





- Karaganda region - 22/12;





- Kostanay region - 12/1;





- Kyzylorda region - 6/3;





- Mangystau region - 8/8;





- Pavlodar region - 33/3;





- North Kazakhstan region - 14/3;





- Turkestan region - 14/7.





In total, 104,071 cases have been identified in the country.













