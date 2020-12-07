Kazakhstan reduces flights to Turkey from Dec 10

Kazakhstan reduces the number of flights to Turkey from December 10, the MIID RK press service reports.





Given the epidemiological situation and recommendations of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, from December 10, 2020, by the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the number of regular flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey will be reduced from 20 to 10 a week."





It is noted that the flights will be operated in strict compliance with the sanitary-epidemiological requirements of both countries, in accordance with the new schedule published on the airlines' websites.





















