Kazakhstan registers over 480 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered over 480 cases of the pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms. 4 people have reportedly died of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, coronavirus2020.kz reports.



In total, Kazakhstan has added 481 coronavirus-like pneumonia cases. 58 people have successfully recovered from pneumonia.



Since August 1, Kazakhstan has detected 26,803 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 305 pneumonia-related deaths. Of 26,803, 5,831 patients have beat the disease.



Source: Kazinform News Agency



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.