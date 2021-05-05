Kazakhstan removes some restrictions for those vaccinated

Kazakhstan has removed some restrictions for those who received both components of the COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said Tuesday.

Given that the number of those vaccinated is gradually growing, the chief state sanitary officer of Kazakhstan has removed some of the restrictions for those vaccinated with both components of the COVID-19 vaccine," Minister Tsoi said at the session of the Government.

Those who got both components of the COVID-19 vaccine are not required to take PCR tests to be hospitalized, to return to work after vacation or sick leave. Students, medical workers and rotational employees are not required to take PCR tests if they got both components of the vaccine as well.

Office workers who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can return to offices after working remotely.













