Kazakhstan reopens flights to 16 countries

The Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread made a decision to increase and resume regular international air service to 16 countries of the world with a frequency of 114 flights a week to and from starting from September 21.
Thus, Kazakhstan increased flights travelling to Russia by 54, by 7 to Turkey, by 9 to the UAE, by 5 to Uzbekistan and Germany, by 3 to Maldives, the Civil Aviation Committee’s Telegram Channel reads.
Kazakhstan resumed flight to Czech Republic, China and Azerbaijan. Besides, Kazakhstan will fly to Italy twice a week, three times to a week to Sri Lanka and Kuwait.
All the flights will be performed with strict observance of all sanitary requirements.
Source: Kazinform
