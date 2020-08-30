Kazakhstan reports 173 coronavirus cases over past day

In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI increased by another 173, Kazpravda.kz refers to the update from the operational HQ of the State Commission on the epidemiological situation in the country at 00:00 on August 26.

Over the past day, 173 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan. Of these, 75 are without clinical signs," the update says.

By-the-region incidence (general / asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan - 16/3

Almaty - 21/6

Shymkent - 2/0

Akmola region - 7/4

Aktobe region - 4/0

Almaty region - 4/2

Atyrau region - 17/16

East Kazakhstan region - 27/8

Zhambyl region - 3/1

West Kazakhstan region - 11/6

Karaganda region - 19/4

Kostanay region - 9/6

Kyzylorda region - 1/1

Mangystau region - 5/5

Pavlodar region - 6/4

North Kazakhstan region - 11/5

Turkestan region - 10/4

In total, 105,075 cases are on record in the country.

