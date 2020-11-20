Kazakhstan reports 46 weekly COVID-19 deaths

46 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported over the past week November 9 to 15 in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz reports.





Of 46 COVID-19 fatalities, 4 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 12 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 5 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 2 in Pavlodar region.





The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,945.





Over 9,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan





9,541 people, including 468 children, are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





At least 2,991 patients are staying at hospitals, 6,550 are receiving outpatient treatment. 227 patients are in critical condition, 24 are in extremely severe condition and 22 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 682 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.





Kazakhstan sees spike in COVID-like pneumonia cases





Kazakhstan has registered 268 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 245 from the previous day.





At the same time, 85 people have made full recovery from the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 40,488 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 29,719 patients have full cured from the disease. The COVID-like pneumonia has killed 421 nationwide.





More patients beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan





Over the past 24 hours, 453 people in Kazakhstan has recovered from the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 110,835.





East Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of patients released from the coronavirus treatment in the past 24 hours – 98. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan with 75 COVID-19 recoveries. 66 patients have made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Akmola region.





54 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 50 – in Almaty city, 44 – in Karaganda region, 33 – in Nur-Sultan city, 23 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in Atyrau region, and 1 – in Kostanay region.













